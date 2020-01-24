TV Actress Sejal Sharma Allegedly Commits Suicide In Mumbai: Reports

Sejal Sharma, who is from Udaipur, came to Mumbai in 2017 to pursue a career in acting

TV actress Sejal Sharma, known for her role of Simmy Khosla in the show "Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji", allegedly committed suicide on Friday.

"Yes, this is true. I am shocked to hear the news. It's very difficult for me to believe since I met her just 10 days ago and we even chatted on WhatsApp on Sunday. I am unable to come to terms with the news. When I met her 10 days back, she was absolutely fine," Aru K Verma, Sejal Sharma's co-star in "Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji", told timesofIndia.com.

Mr Verma, who played Sejal Sharma's brother in the show, also told the portal: "Her family discovered the news today morning, but I think she committed suicide yesterday night. Her family has taken the body to Udaipur for her last rites."

Reports claim the possible reason behind the suicide might be some disturbance in the late actress's personal life.

Sejal Sharma, who is from Udaipur, came to Mumbai in 2017 to pursue a career in acting. Before her debut on the Star Plus show "Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji", she appeared in a few commercials. She had also featured in a web series titled "Azad Parindey".

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)