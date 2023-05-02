Transgender Person Killed By Live-In Partner Near Mumbai

The victim and the accused were in a relationship and lived together, said police (Representational)

A 30-year-old transgender person was bludgeoned to death by another person of the third gender in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

They were in a relationship and lived together in the Ghaibi Nagar locality, the Station House Officer of Bhiwandi town police station said.

The two often fought over petty issues and during one such fight around 1.30 pm on Monday, the victim was fatally hit by their partner with a floor tile, the official said.

A transgender person from the area told the media that neighbours tried to intervene during the fight on Monday but the accused drove them away saying it was their personal matter.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and a search has been launched for the accused, added the official.

