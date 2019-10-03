Theft At Piyush Goyal's Mumbai Home; Computer Breached, Info Stolen: Cops

There was a theft at Union Minister Piyush Goyal's Mumbai home. The suspect has been arrested

A 25-year-old domestic help has been arrested for allegedly committing a theft at Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal's house in Mumbai, the police said today.

The accused, Vishnu Kumar, who is from Delhi, was also booked under the IT Act for allegedly sharing information from a computer in the house with unidentified persons.

He was arrested from the national capital on Tuesday and brought to Mumbai yesterday, a police official told news agency Press Trust of India.

The alleged theft came to light on September 19 when Mr Goyal's wife, who was traveling outside Mumbai, returned and found valuables including silver vessels, some antique items and clothes missing.

Vishnu Kumar, who worked at the minister's house, was untraceable.

The minister's flat is located in Napean Sea Road area of south Mumbai.

Vishnu Kumar is also suspected to have shared information stored in a personal computer in the flat with unidentified persons via e-mail, the police official told news agency PTI.

The police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 381 (theft by a domestic help), 405 (criminal breach of trust) and the Information Technology Act.

Further investigation is being carried out, the official said.



