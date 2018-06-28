Small Plane That Crashed In Mumbai Was 20 Years Old: Officials

The Beechcraft King Air C90 crashed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar during its landing approach

The small plane that crashed into a construction site near Mumbai on Thursday afternoon was 20 years old, said officials.

The 12-seater Beechcraft King Air C90 twin-turboprop was delivered to the Uttar Pradesh government in 1995.

Four years ago, the UP government sold the plane to a Mumbai-based private company, UY Aviation.

The UP government decided to sell the aircraft after an accident, an official said. "The deal was done after the plane met with an accident in Allahabad," UP Principal Secretary Avnish Awasthi was quoted as telling news agency ANI.

A streak of flame left behind by the crashed plane in Mumbai's Ghatkopar

This afternoon, the plane took off from the Juhu airstrip for a test flight. There were two pilots and two maintenance engineers on board when it crashed next to buildings under construction.

The Beechcraft King Air is a civil utility aircraft which flew for the first time in May 1963. It was introduced in service for the first time in September 1964 and more than 3,100 variants of the aircraft, including the one that crashed today, have entered service.