Mumbai Plane Crash LIVE: 5 Dead, DGCA Team En Route Wreckage Site

Mumbai | Edited by | Updated: June 28, 2018 15:06 IST
The chartered plane was a Beechcraft King Air C90 turboprop.

Mumbai: 

A chartered plane crashed in an open area in Mumbai on Thursday. According to initial reports, the plane was about to land when it crashed. The images posted on Twitter showed flames and thick, black smoke rising from the wreckage. The plane is a Beechcraft King Air C90 turboprop. Several fire engines have rushed to the site.

 

Here are the updates of the Mumbai plane crash:


Jun 28, 2018
14:41 (IST)
Jun 28, 2018
14:40 (IST)
Jun 28, 2018
14:32 (IST)
DGCA team on way to Mumbai for preliminary investigation into plane crash, says Director General of Civil Aviation B S Bhullar.
Jun 28, 2018
14:24 (IST)
Several fire engines rushed to wreckage site in Mumbai

Jun 28, 2018
14:15 (IST)
Over three killed in chartered plane crash in Mumbai.
Jun 28, 2018
14:14 (IST)
Thick black smoke could be seen rising from the place where the wreckage took place. 



Jun 28, 2018
14:12 (IST)

The plane was about to land when it crashed near Sarvoday Nagar in Ghatkopar.

