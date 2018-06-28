Mumbai Plane Crash LIVE: 5 Dead, DGCA Team En Route Wreckage Site

A chartered plane crashed in an open area in Mumbai on Thursday. According to initial reports, the plane was about to land when it crashed. The images posted on Twitter showed flames and thick, black smoke rising from the wreckage. The plane is a Beechcraft King Air C90 turboprop. Several fire engines have rushed to the site.
Here are the updates of the Mumbai plane crash:
3 killed in chartered plane crash in Mumbai's Ghatkopar- NDTV (@ndtv) June 28, 2018
Read here: https://t.co/JS13tM7j70pic.twitter.com/e2uZj0Xf3y
Two pilots, two Aircraft Maintenance Engineers on board & one person on ground are dead in the Mumbai chartered plane crash: Directorate General of Civil Aviation- ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018