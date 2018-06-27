Sukhoi Jet, On Test Flight, Crashes In Maharashtra's Nashik; Pilots Safe

A Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet crashed in Maharashtra's Nashik while on a test flight today

A Sukhoi jet crashed this morning in Maharashtra's Nashik when it was on a test flight. Both pilots in the aircraft ejected safely before the plane crashed.

The Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet that crashed was an under-production aircraft manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited or HAL in Nashik.

The aircraft was still undergoing tests and was not yet handed over to the Indian Air Force.

Both pilots who ejected before the plane crashed were on deputation from the Indian Air Force.

More details are awaited.

