Shiv Sena Wants Illegal Lingerie Mannequins To Be Removed In Mumbai

The Shiv Sena said there are places in Mumbai where mannequin busts are hanging on tree branches with lingerie and there is no need to advertise lingerie as women know from where to buy it.

Mumbai | | Updated: June 18, 2019 23:30 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Shiv Sena Wants Illegal Lingerie Mannequins To Be Removed In Mumbai

The Shiv Sena said shops may have their licenses cancelled for displaying mannequins with lingerie


Mumbai: 

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Law Committee chairman and Shiv Sena corporator Sheetal Mhatre has asked the BMC administration to remove illegal lingerie mannequins from shops.

According to her if anyone is found at fault, his licence can also be cancelled. The order passed in the Law Committee meeting held on Monday.

"I have asked the officials to take strict action and if needed their licenses can also be cancelled," said Ms Mhatre while talking to ANI.

"The proposal has come time and again in the past six years in front of the Law Committee. It seems the BMC has no power to act against those who display illegal mannequins," she said.

She said there are places in the city where mannequin busts are hanging on tree branches with lingerie and there is no need to advertise lingerie as women know from where to buy it.

"There is a proper manner to display it. We have decided to act against those found guilty," she said. 

In 2013, Shiv Sena corporator Ritu Tawde and others had made national news for demanding the removal of mannequins at lingerie shops in the city. Then too, the administration had informed them that there is no such provision in the MMC Act.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Shiv SenaLingerie Mannequins

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsYoga Day

................................ Advertisement ................................