Salman Khan's Bungalow Caretaker Arrested In Theft Case: Police

A 62-year-old man, who worked as a caretaker at one of actor Salman Khan's bungalow, was arrested on Wednesday in a three-decade-old theft case, a police official said.

The city police crime branch arrested Shakti Siddheshwar Rana from Salman Khan's house in Gorai in western suburbs.

The man along with some others was allegedly involved in a theft case and arrested by the crime branch in 1990, said senior police inspector Ninad Sawant.

He was released on bail and then became untraceable, the police officer said.

A court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him but the police could not track him down.

Recently, the crime branch officials received a tip-off that Shakti Rana was living in a house in Gorai beach area for the last 20 years, he said.

Probe revealed that Shakti Rana was working as a caretaker at Salman Khan's bungalow, following which the arrest was made. Further probe is on, the police said.

