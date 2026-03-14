Video: Masked Men Steal Jewellry Worth Rs 16 Crore From Store Owned By Indian-American Family

In a scene straight out of a Hollywood movie, a gang of masked robbers executed a brazen smash-and-grab at Kumar Jewelers in Fremont, California. Surveillance footage released by the US Department of Justice shows the robbers entering the store owned by an Indian-American family and running away with the precious merchandise worth Rs 15.7 crore ($1.7 million) in just over a minute. The incident took place on June 18 last year, with the store losing approximately 75 to 80 per cent of its stock during the robbery. While four suspects have been taken into custody following a police chase, the majority of the group remains at large.

Armed with picks, hammers and carrying backpacks, the robbers smashed glass cases with alarming speed and stole gold and diamonds inside the bags. The robbers fled the scene using stolen cars in different directions, making it difficult for the law enforcement agencies to round them up.

Since the cars were stolen, police license plate readers could not help the agencies link them to the suspects involved in the crime, according to a report in New York Post.

“Forced to decide which car to pursue, officers continued after (a) Black Acura, which led them on a pursuit through several residential areas in Fremont,” federal prosecutors wrote in court filings.

“During the pursuit, the Black Acura passed other vehicles on the wrong side of the road, ran stop signs at multiple intersections, and reached speeds of approximately 80 miles per hour while veering across lanes.”

Check The Viral Clip Here:

The Department of Justice has released footage of thugs stealing $1.7 million of jewelry in about one minute in Fremont, California.



The incident happened on June 18, 2025, at Kumar Jewelers.



The thugs were able to steal about 75% of the store's merchandise.



According to… pic.twitter.com/tTkcLek0w5 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 13, 2026

Also Read | Employee Requests Sick Leave, Founder Rejects It And Orders HR To Dock Pay: 'Sign To Switch Company?'

'Mob Actions Are The Norm'

As the video went viral, social media users pointed out that such robberies were on the rise in the US, where gang members in large numbers infiltrated the shops.

"Unaffiliated mob actions are the norm now. It used to be "gang action". "Smash and Grab" gangs of 3-5 people tops. Now you get whole mobs," said one user, while another added: "This keeps happening because the "teens" are "disadvantaged" and are not getting the life sentences they deserve."

A third commented: "If such things can happen in a prosperous country like America, then they can happen anywhere. Protect yourself; governments only take taxes."

Police arrested 19 to 20-year-olds Afatupetaiki Faasisila, Jose Herrada-Aragon, Andres Palestino, and Tom Parker Donegan in connection with the crime. Although Faasisila and Palestino were later released, most of the suspects have not been apprehended.