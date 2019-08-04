High Tide, Avoid Going Out In Rain, Says Mumbai Weather Office: 10 Points

Streets were waterlogged in several parts of Mumbai after heavy rain overnight.

Mumbai: Train traffic was disrupted in Mumbai this morning after the city received heavy rain overnight, which led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas and flooded rail tracks. On Saturday, thousands of passengers were stranded at railway stations across the city due amid heavy downpour. Heavy rainfall claimed at least two lives in the city and neighbouring areas. Two deaths were reported on Saturday, and three people were reported missing.