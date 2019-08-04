High Tide, Avoid Going Out In Rain, Says Mumbai Weather Office: 10 Points

Here is your ten-point cheat sheet on Mumbai rains:
- "Due to heavy and continuous rains and accumulation of water in few sections, services have been suspended on main line and harbour line of CR (Central Railways) suburban section as a precautionary measure to avoid hardship to commuters later," Central Railways said in a statement today.
- Several other Mumbai-bound trains were diverted this morning. Mira Road, Nalaspora, Vasai, among other parts in the city, have been waterlogged due to heavy rain.
- "Avoid venturing out", the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation warned on Saturday after the India Meteorological Department gave sounded an "extremely heavy rainfall" alert. The weather situation will only get worse in the next 24 to 36 hours, the IMD said.
- The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Saturday.
- Air services at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were not crippled until reports last came in. However, officials said most flights reported delays of around 30 minutes.
- Two deaths were reported in Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Saturday amid heavy rain. A man was electrocuted while another suffered serious injuries after the roof of a bakery collapsed in Thane's Mumbra, located on the outskirts of Mumbai.
- Four college students picnicking at a waterfall near Pandavkada hills in Navi Mumbai were swept away in the strong current earlier in the day. While the body of a student was recovered, the other three are still missing.
- "Mumbai seems to be under siege in typhoon-like conditions. There's a deluge where I am now, but we're still well above water; I suspect many parts of the city aren't. Any visual updates from around the city?" Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted.
- Chaotic scenes are common in Mumbai during the monsoon season. The city had witnessed the second-highest rainfall for the month of July in the last 60 years, with the Santacruz and Colaba observatories recording 1,464.8 mm and 1,175.1 mm respectively.
- Teams of the National Disaster Relief Force have been kept on standby for quick response if any untoward situation is to arise. Last week, they had airlifted 500 stranded passengers of the Mahalaxmi Express after it was stranded on waterlogged tracks in Thane district.
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.