Police Informer Arrested In Mumbai With Heroin Worth Over Rs 1 Crore

A case has been registered against the accused, Mumbai Police said

A 51-year-old ''police informer'' was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly possessing heroin worth Rs 1.41 crore, police said today.

With this, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai police has claimed to have unearthed an alleged nexus between police informers and drug peddlers, an official said.

The ANC arrested Khalid Wasi Khan, a resident of Mumbra in the neighboring Thane district, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, Worli unit of the ANC laid a trap near Dockyard Road Railway Station in south Mumbai on Tuesday and arrested him. The police added that a bag containing 470 gm of heroin worth Rs 1.41 crore was seized from the accused.

On interrogation, it was found that Khalid Wasi Khan had worked as an informer for the ANC from 2000 to 2003, senior police official (ANC) Shivdeep Lande said.

The accused was also arrested in the past for possession of cannabis along with seven others and was later acquitted in the case, the official said.

According to another official, the accused used to extort money from drug peddlers and was also supplying drugs to select ''clients''.

An offense under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985 has been registered against Khalid Wasi Khan and the police are probing the involvement of his associates, he said.

