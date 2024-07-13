'Orange Alert' In Mumbai As Heavy Rain Batters City, Surrounding Areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas of Mumbai on Saturday, putting the city under an orange alert.

An orange alert has also been issued for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region. Rain lashed parts of Mumbai this morning, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas of the city.

Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rains for the last couple of days.

According to the IMD, the city has received 61.69 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

The authorities issued a 'high tide' warning of 3.87 meters in Mumbai at 4:06 pm today.

According to the IMD, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 29 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, rain lashed parts of Delhi on Saturday morning, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls. However, the rain brought some respite from the July heat.

Neighboring Noida also witnessed rain in the morning. Visuals from the Barapullah flyover in Delhi showed vehicles moving slowly through the waterlogged road.

Visuals from Janpath, Delhi, showed light rain. According to the IMD, the national capital is likely to have isolated rainfall throughout the day on Saturday. The IMD stated that Delhi and Noida are expected to witness cloudy skies and light thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday.

The IMD predicted that light rain would continue in Delhi and Noida till July 17. Due to the rain, the water levels in the Yamuna River are expected to rise in the coming days, prompting the authorities to issue an alert to the residents of villages in Noida situated along the banks of the river. These villages experienced severe flooding during last year's monsoon season, causing significant inconvenience to residents of both Delhi and Noida.

