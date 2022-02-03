On CCTV, Over 77 Lakh Cash Robbed At Gunpoint From Mumbai Shop

The police have examined the CCTV footage from the shop and the locality.

Five unidentified armed men allegedly looted an angadia firm and stole cash worth over Rs 77 lakh in the eastern suburb of Mulund in Mumbai, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at a shop providing angadia services in Panch Rasta locality, an official said. An angadia firm offers services such as transfer of money, diamonds, and jewellery, within a maximum of 24 hours for a fee.

Five men entered the premises and threatened the owner and another employee with a revolver and fled with over Rs 77 lakh cash, he said.

The police have examined the CCTV footage from the shop and the locality, the official said.

"We will register a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act. A probe is underway to zero in on the accused," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 7 Prashant Kadam said.

