On Camera, Woman Beats, Robs 4-Year-Old Girl Inside Lift. Arrested

The incident came to light yesterday after a CCTV footage of the incident was aired by some websites.

Mumbai | | Updated: November 16, 2018 00:13 IST
In the 2-minute-long video, the woman is seen brutally thrashing the girl who is crying in pain.

Mumbai: 

A woman was arrested for allegedly beating up a four-year-old girl brutally and robbing her inside the lift of a residential building in suburban Trombay in Mumbai, police said today.

The incident came to light yesterday after a CCTV footage of the incident was aired by some websites.

Rizwana Begum, the accused, was arrested the same day under IPC section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt while committing robbery), a senior police official said.

In the 2-minute-long video, the woman is seen brutally thrashing the girl who is crying in pain.

Rizwana Begum allegedly snatched away the girl's ear-rings, the official said.

Police recovered them from Begum after she was arrested. Further probe is on.

