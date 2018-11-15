On Camera, Woman Beats, Robs 4-Year-Old Girl Inside Lift. Arrested

In the 2-minute-long video, the woman is seen brutally thrashing the girl who is crying in pain.

A woman was arrested for allegedly beating up a four-year-old girl brutally and robbing her inside the lift of a residential building in suburban Trombay in Mumbai, police said today.

The incident came to light yesterday after a CCTV footage of the incident was aired by some websites.

Rizwana Begum, the accused, was arrested the same day under IPC section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt while committing robbery), a senior police official said.

HORIBLE #crime!

Rizwana Begum the woman in the CCTV footage brutally assaulted a 4-yr-old girl in the lift. She later sat on the girl & prevented people to rescue her too. @MumbaiPolice has arrested her. Hope she's dealt severely for this inhuman behaviour. @ChemburChapterspic.twitter.com/rpA6NsT31h — #PotholeWarriors4SafeMumbai (@PotholeWarriors) 15 November 2018

Rizwana Begum allegedly snatched away the girl's ear-rings, the official said.

Police recovered them from Begum after she was arrested. Further probe is on.