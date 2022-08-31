Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Offers Online Prasad Service

Through Paytm, prasad will be available to devotees across India and abroad too

People can order prasad online on Ganesh Chaturthi from Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. In collaboration with Jio Mart and Paytm, they will try to deliver prasad to the doorsteps of devotees via online orders.

The prasad on JioMart is in the form of two laddus, and will only take orders from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane.

Through Paytm, the prasad will be available in the form of 250-gram dry fruit to devotees across India and abroad too, according to information on the official website of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.

Lalbaugcha Raja is a famous Ganesh idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a place of worship founded in 1934.

For online darshan, devotees can visit Lalbaugcha Raja's official YouTube channel.

On Monday evening, Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajink Ganesh Mohatsav Mandal unveiled the first look of Lord Ganesha's iconic 14-feet idol for public viewing.

With 2022 bringing back Ganesh Chaturthi festivities following two years of COVID-19 uncertainties, excitement among people has been much high this time. They are out praying at temples, including Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.