How Anand Mahindra Greeted His Twitter Followers On Ganesh Chaturthi

Devotees move the Ganesh idol on a trolley amid thumping beats of dhol.

As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began today, Industrialist Anand Mahindra marked the occasion by sharing a video of a majestic Ganesh idol seated on a chariot.

In the clip, the Ganesha idol - complete with bulls pulling his chariot - is seen placed on a trolley. A jubilant crowd is seen as part of the Ganesh procession as devotees move the trolley amid thumping beats of dhol.

"He's unstoppable. May his Force be with you. Have a blessed #GaneshChaturthi," said Mr Mahindra in his tweet. The video has amassed over 80,000 views within an hour of being posted and many users wished others in replies on the occasion.

“Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chathurthi festival, may lord Ganesha bless you and ur family and all ur dreams come true (sic),” a user wrote.

Many were also delighted to spot the Indian flag in the Ganpati procession. "Beautiful to see our Tiranga with Bappa in this majestic entry video during 75th year of our Independence," a user wrote.

Several users replied to the post, calling the majestic Ganesh idol "magnificent" and “beautiful”.

Two days ago, Mr Mahindra shared a video on Twitter showing the unveiling of the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh idol in Mumbai. "Nothing expresses the heart and soul of Mumbai better than Lalbaugcha Raja… Ganpati Bappa Morya," he wrote.