Mumbai's Kamala Mills Fire Case LIVE Updates: Owners Of 1Above Pub Arrested

New Delhi: The three pub owners of '1 Above', who wanted in connection with the December 29 Kamala Mills fire that claimed 14 lives, were arrested today. Jigar Sanghvi and Kripesh Sanghvi were arrested late last night, whereas Abhijeet Mankar was arrested early this morning. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against them. The Mumbai Police had filed a case initially against the management of 1Above but later also added the names of the owners of Mojo's Bistro. 1Above and Mojo's Bistro are pubs located on the rooftop of a building in Kamala Mills Compound. According to the probe by the fire department, the fire started at Mojo's Bistro and spread to 1Above on December 29.
Maharashtra Government has appointed Advocate Prakash Shetty as Special Public Prosecutor for Kamala Mills Fire case trial, reports news agency ANI
- The pub is run by three partners - Kripesh Sanghavi, Jigar Sanghavi and Abhijeet Mankar
- The Sanghavis were arrested late on Wednesday and Abhijeet Mankar, who was on the run, was arrested this morning
- A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against them
- On Tuesday, Vishal Karya, a known face in Mumbai's social circles was arrested for allegedly helping Abhijeet Mankar evade arrest
Kamala Mills Fire: Owners Of 1Above Pub Arrested By Mumbai Police
Three owners of 1Above pub, who had been missing for nearly two weeks since 14 people were killed in a fire in Mumbai's Kamala Mills compound, were arrested by the Mumbai Police late on Wednesday night.
Three owners of 1Above pub, who had been missing for nearly two weeks since 14 people were killed in a fire in Mumbai's Kamala Mills compound, were arrested by the Mumbai Police late on Wednesday night.
No more content
Comments