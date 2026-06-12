Mumbai's Elevated Nature Trail Closed Indefinitely Following Safety Concerns

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has temporarily closed the popular Elevated Nature Trail at Malabar Hill after a tree fell onto a section of the walkway on Friday, prompting authorities to undertake safety inspections and clearance operations.

In an official update issued on social media, the civic body announced that public access to the trail would remain suspended until further notice while teams assess the area and ensure visitor safety.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident. The incident occurred ahead of the onset of Mumbai's monsoon season, which is yet to fully arrive in the city. The monsoon is a period during which the city routinely experiences tree falls due to strong winds, heavy rainfall and waterlogged soil conditions.

The closure comes despite extensive pre-monsoon preparedness measures undertaken by the BMC around the attraction. In May, civic authorities had announced plans for regular surveillance, pruning of overhanging branches and removal of potentially hazardous vegetation surrounding the elevated walkway to reduce the risk of tree-related accidents during the rainy season.

Opened to the public in March 2025, the Elevated Nature Trail has emerged as one of Mumbai's most visited urban eco-tourism attractions. Inspired by Singapore's treetop walk concept, the trail stretches approximately 485 metres through a dense patch of urban forest on Malabar Hill, offering visitors panoramic views of the Arabian Sea and the city's skyline. Entry is regulated through timed slots to preserve the natural environment and visitor experience.

The trail traverses one of the city's remaining green pockets and is home to numerous native tree species and birdlife. Conservationists and urban planners have hailed the project as a significant effort to reconnect residents with nature within the densely built metropolis.

Civic officials are expected to complete a structural and environmental safety review before reopening the facility. Visitors with existing bookings have been advised to check official BMC communication channels for updates regarding resumption of operations.