Mumbai Woman Dies After Allegedly Assaulted By Husband: Cops

A 56-year-old woman died after being allegedly assaulted by her husband in Powai, Mumbai, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

The victim, identified as Shalini Devi, was found injured inside her flat, Aditya Wardhan Society, under the jurisdiction of Powai Police Station. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, Mumbai police said.

"During the investigation, it has been revealed that her husband, Rajive Chandrabhan Lala, 60, had forcefully entered the flat and assaulted her. The accused has been arrested," the Mumbai police said.

The offence has been registered at Powai Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

More details are awaited

