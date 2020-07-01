Mumbai Woman Arrested For Killing Neighbour's 4-Year-Old Son: Report

A 39-year-old woman from Mumbai was arrested for allegedly killing her neighbours son (Representational)

A 39-year-old woman from Mumbai was arrested for allegedly killing her neighbours four-year-old son over an old dispute, the police said today.

The accused, identified as Madhu Gadhe, called the boy to her home in a chawl (ghetto) at Santoshi Mata Nagar in suburban Andheri late on Monday night and allegedly strangled him with a pair of leggings, a police official said.

She then put him head down in a water-filled bucket in her bathroom, the police official told news agency Press Trust of India.

In the meantime, when the boy's mother could not find him, she checked the houses of all neighbours, but Madhu Gadhe did not allow her to enter her place, the police said.

Later, the boy's mother, along with other neighbours somehow managed to enter Madhu Gadhe's house and found the child's body in her bathroom, the official added.

Gadhe was arrested on Tuesday and a case was registered against her under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), Sahar police station's senior inspector Shashikant Mane said.

The accused and the child's family resided in the same locality and they often used to fight over petty issues, he said.



