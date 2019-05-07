Fake Cancer Certificates Used To Book Rail Seats In Mumbai, Racket Busted

The railways provide between 50 to 100 per cent concession on basic fare to cancer patients.

The authorities of Western Railway in Mumbai have busted a racket in which people submitted forged cancer patient concession certificates to get reserved train tickets.

The railways provide between 50 to 100 per cent concession on basic fare in various travel classes to cancer patients and they are also given preference for confirmed berths in the emergency quota.

Acting on a tip-off, the Western Railway's Vigilance department seized 74 such forged cancer concession certificates from the ticket reservation centre at Dadar in the city.

A senior Western Railway official said the forged forms used by these people bear the stamp and signature of a famous city-based oncologist.

"It is shocking that people are using such fake cancer documents to get confirmed tickets on trains. We have recovered 74 such forms from the Dadar reservation centre.

However, the accused managed to escape," said Ravinder Bhakar, chief public relations officer, Western Railway.

"The doctors whose signatures appear on these forms have denied any involvement. We are investigating further and might also take help from the city police since this is a case of forgery," Mr Bhakar added.

He said that a person travelling on a reserved ticket obtained using one such fake form on the CSMT-Varanasi Mahanagari Express has been detained at Jabalpur.

