Mumbai Teen Kills Self Allegedly After Being Scolded By Mother

Sources said Gupta was enjoying his vacations after recently appearing for his HSC exams. He would spend most of his time doing leisurely activities, which annoyed his mother, because he would not help her with household work. She would often scold him for the same. Monday night was one such instance when she reprimanded him while he was watching TV. This appears to have been the last straw for Gupta.
He waited for his mother and younger sister to step out of house. Around 9.30 pm, when they both left for some work, Gupta hanged himself using his mother's sari.
When his mother and sister returned, they found the door closed. They panicked when he did not open the door despite knocking several times. With the help of neighbours, they broke into the house, only to find Gupta hanging. They rushed him to Cooper hospital, but he was declared brought dead by the doctors.
