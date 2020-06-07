'Don't Panic': Mumbai Officials Ask Residents After Complaints Of Foul Smell

Complaints were made from Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli and Powai. (Representational)

Several complaints of a foul smell emanating from different areas of Mumbai were received by officials on Saturday night, prompting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to dispatch fire services.

Complaints were made by residents in the areas of Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli and Powai.

After reports, Maharashtra Cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray on Twitter said: "We've got tweeted to about foul smell in Chembur and Chandivali. The BMC disaster control room is locating the source and the Mumbai Fire Brigade is operating as per SoPs. Shall update as soon as source is located."

With regards to the foul odour across some parts of Mumbai, as of now the Mumbai Fire Brigade has been activated with its SoPs. I appeal to all to stay indoors, not panic. Close your windows. @mybmc is actively monitoring this situation https://t.co/jOLvZdCfJW — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 6, 2020

The BMC said 17 fire appliances are on field equipped with public announcement system and asked residents to not panic.

"Please don't panic or create panic... Any one having problems due to the foul smell please put a wet towel or cloth on ur face covering nose," it tweeted.

The origin of the smell is still under investigation.

Situation is under control. All necessary resources have been mobilised. Origin of the smell is being investigated.

17 fire appliances are on field equipped with public announcement system and ready for response if required. #BMCUpdateshttps://t.co/ceQmF9Zqyu — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 6, 2020

Many people took to twitter complaining of the unpleasant smell and sharing their experiences.