Mumbai Reports 488 COVID-19 cases In Last 24 Hours

Mumbai currently has an active caseload of 5,379. (File)

Mumbai on Friday reported 488 COVID-19 cases and five deaths, taking the tally to 7,50,108 and the toll to 16,177, a civic official said.

The recovery count reached 7,26,040 after 421 people were discharged from hospitals, leaving the country's financial capital with an active caseload of 5,379, he said.

With 37,978 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Mumbai went up to 1,08,95,693, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed.

It also revealed the recovery rate in the metropolis was 97 per cent, the average growth rate of cases between October 8 and 14 was 0.06 per cent, and the caseload doubling time stood at 1,120 days.

The city currently has 53 sealed buildings, while no area has been declared a containment zone since mid-August.

