Mumbai Records 863 Covid Cases In A Day, Almost 300 More Than Tuesday

Mumbai logged 863 Covid cases in the last 24 hours, reporting a steady increase in infections the past few days. The positivity rate increased to 2.27 per cent as compared to Tuesday's 1.76 per cent when the financial capital recorded 570 cases.

The positivity rate, however, is under control as the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared below 5 per cent to be within the safe zone.

The state may consider delaying the lifting or easing of restriction in the state as numbers spike. The state cabinet which met on Wednesday discussed the issue.

Almost 38,000 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours quite higher than Tuesday's 32,000.

On June 19, Mumbai recorded 696 cases, June 20 saw 733 cases while 521 infections were reported on Monday.

However, it must be noted that the number of tests conducted on these days ranged from 26,000 to 33,000 - much lesser than the 38,000 tests on Wednesday.

The surge in Mumbai also comes on day when Maharashtra recorded 10,066 fresh cases - a sudden rise in infections this week. The state recorded 163 deaths and 11,032 patients recovered from the deadly disease in the last 24 hours.

On Tuesday, the state reported 8,470 cases -- up from 6,270 cases of Monday.

The upward trend comes days after experts warned about this possibility in view of the public disregard for Covid safety norms as restrictions were lifted across the state.

Last week, experts in Maharashtra said the third wave of Covid in the state -- which fared the worst in both waves of the disease -- could arrive earlier than expected.