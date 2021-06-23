10,066 New Covid Cases In Maharashtra, Nearly 1,500 Higher Than Tuesday

Nearly 10,066 new Covid cases have been recorded in Maharashtra in 24 hours.

Maharashtra reported a spike in coronavirus cases today -- days after experts had warned about this possibility in view of the public disregard for Covid safety norms as the restrictions were lifted across the state.

On Tuesday, the state reported 8,470 cases -- up from 6,270 cases of Monday.

Last week, experts in Maharashtra said the third wave of Covid in the state -- which fared the worst in both waves of the disease -- could arrive earlier than expected.

The panel, set up by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, said the case count could begin rising "early", going by the crowding seen in the state as the unlock process progressed.

"The mathematical model predicts a 100 to 120-day gap between two waves," said Dr Rahul Pandit, member of Maharashtra Covid Task Force.

A few nations, he said, had 14 to 15 weeks' gap. "Yet, a few had a gap of less than eight weeks," he added.

We need to be prepared even if it comes a little early. We should not be caught off guard. It's very difficult to guess," Dr Pandit said.

The experts have also warned that at its peak, the third wave of the virus could cause 8 lakh active cases in the state, which had 19 lakh cases and 40 lakh cases in the first two waves.