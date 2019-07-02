Opposition Hits Out At Maharashtra Government As Heavy Rain Lashes Mumbai

Mumbai rain: The Mumbai residents have been advised to stay indoors.

Opposition parties Tuesday lashed out at the ruling Shiv Sena and BJP for the loss of lives due to wall collapse incidents in Mumbai and Pune and attributed them to "corruption".

Maharashtra Congess chief Ashok Chavan also alleged that Bandra's Kala Nagar, where Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray resides, faced water-logging and demanded the saffron party, which heads the BMC, apologise to citizens for "submerging" the city.

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde criticised the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP over water logging in Mumbai and demanded structural audits of roads, bridges and buildings in Mumbai following the wall collapse incidents.

"25 lives were lost in wall collapse incidents in Malad, Kalyan, Pune. Roads got washed away in Mumbai. Isn't corruption equally responsible for this as is rains? The government might give ''clean chit'' to all responsible in this corruption. But will that bring back the lives lost? But is there any assurance that such incidents will not repeat?" Mr Chavan tweeted.

He claimed local citizens and those from outside Mumbai are stranded at various places in the city and alleged they were not getting any help and information on when the railways will resume operations.

The former Maharashtra chief minister demanded the government take steps on a war-footing to ensure those stranded are taken to safer places.

Targeting the Shiv Sena and BJP, Mr Munde said the two parties had previously claimed that there would be no water- logging in Mumbai.

"But parts of the city are now submerged," Mr Munde said.

Referring to the latest wall collapse incidents, the NCP leader pitched for audits of various structures in the city.

"We have been demanding such audits in the House. But it will be possible only if the ruling parties find some time from elections," Mr Munde quipped.

