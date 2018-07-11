Mumbai Rain Live Updates : Trains Services Disrupted, Passengers Stranded

Mumbai Rain : The megacity has received five times the normal amount of rain.

Mumbai has been reeling under the impact of heavy monsoon rain. The city received five times the normal amount of rain, which led to waterlogging on roads and rail tracks. At Nallasopara, water levels rose to 460mm, making it impossible to run trains. Heavy rains made the Mumbai dabbawalas suspend their services for a day. Education Minister Vinod Tawde tweeted that school principals in Mumbai have been asked to assess the situation in their areas and take a call on closure of schools. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the Navy and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were on standby. The megacity has received 90% of the total rain of the month of July.

An Air India Express flight overshot the runway while landing at Mumbai airport Tuesday afternoon, due to heavy rain. “The aircraft had touched down correctly and used maximum braking but due to the slippery conditions caused by heavy rain the aircraft could stop only at the stopway," the spokesperson added.

