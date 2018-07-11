Mumbai Rain Live Updates : Trains Services Disrupted, Passengers Stranded

Heavy rain in Mumbai has thrown life out of gear. As trains were hit, aid was delivered by NDRF to stranded passengers.

Mumbai | Edited by | Updated: July 11, 2018 07:37 IST
Mumbai Rain : The megacity has received five times the normal amount of rain.

Mumbai: 

Mumbai has been reeling under the impact of heavy monsoon rain. The city received five times the normal amount of rain, which led to waterlogging on roads and rail tracks. At Nallasopara, water levels rose to 460mm, making it impossible to run trains. Heavy rains made the Mumbai dabbawalas suspend their services for a day. Education Minister Vinod Tawde tweeted that school principals in Mumbai have been asked to assess the situation in their areas and take a call on closure of schools. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the Navy and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were on standby. The megacity has received 90% of the total rain of the month of July. 

An Air India Express flight overshot the runway while landing at Mumbai airport Tuesday afternoon, due to heavy rain. “The aircraft had touched down correctly and used maximum braking but due to the slippery conditions caused by heavy rain the aircraft could stop only at the stopway," the spokesperson added.

 

Here are the live updates on Mumbai rain : 


Jul 11, 2018
07:37 (IST)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation would be directed to collaborate with institutions like IIT Bombay to develop modern technology for ensuring good roads in Mumbai : PTI
Jul 11, 2018
07:26 (IST)
Mumbai Has Already Received Over 50 Per Cent Of Season's Rainfall
It has been just over a month that the monsoon arrived in Mumbai, but the metropolis has already received 54 per cent of the season's rain quota."
Jul 11, 2018
07:16 (IST)
Jul 11, 2018
07:14 (IST)
06.45am, 11.07.2018. Local trains running normal bet Churchgate--Bhayander. Though water level has come down, on tracks at/near Nallasopara, it is still not at safe level. Suburban services will start bet Nallasopara-Virar as soon as water level comes down to safe level : Western Railway Tweet
