Mumbai Already Received Over 50 Per Cent Of Season's Rain: Civic Agency

South west monsoon arrived on time but, heavy rain started only from June

It has been just over a month that the monsoon arrived in Mumbai, but the metropolis has already received 54 per cent of the season's rain quota.



Most of the rains were recorded in the last 20 days. The Colaba observatory (which covers the Mumbai city) records an average rainfall of 2,234 mm in the monsoon season.



This season, it has recorded 1,190.1 mm of rainfall till July 8, which is 53.27 per cent of the average, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.



Similarly, the Santacruz observatory (which covers Mumbai's suburban areas) records an average of 2,515 mm of rainfall. Of this, it has already registered 1,362.8 mm of rainfall till July 8, which is 54.19 per cent of the average, it said.



The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC data also revealed that actual precipitation for the corresponding period last year was 594.9 mm (27.24%) and 711.8 mm (29.02%) for Colaba and Santacruz, respectively.



The south west monsoon arrived on time early last month, but heavy showers started only from June 18 onwards.



