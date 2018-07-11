Morning After Mumbai Deluge, Many Trains Cancelled, More Rain Warning

Mumbai Rains: The Met department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain till tomorrow.

Many residents of Mumbai and its outskirts began their Thursday by wading through water-logged streets and with a long wait for their trains to get to work. The city is grappling in the aftermath of Tuesday's deluge which was seven times the normal. Many of the low-lying areas in the outskirts of Mumbai continue to be water-logged.

Though there is some respite from the rain, several major trains have been cancelled because of waterlogged tracks, the railways said today. Office-goers in the neighbouring town of Vasai are unable to get to work this morning as the suburban train services are yet to resume after Tuesday's incessant rain.

Among the areas that were been worst affected by the heavy rain on Tuesday was Nallasopara on the outskirts of the city. Several trains were stranded in the area and a number of homes were inundated. Nearly 1,500 passengers who were stuck in two Mumbai-bound trains between Nallasopara and Vasai stations were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the police and fire brigade. Officials were seen distributing 2,000 packets of food to the stranded passengers.

This morning, local trains are running on restricted speed between Churchgate in south Mumbai and Bhayander.