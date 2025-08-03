Mumbai Woman's Morphed Nude Photos Sent To Family Despite Loan Repayment

A 25-year-old woman in Mumbai was allegedly harassed by a loan app firm and her morphed nude photographs were shared with her relatives and friends, even as she handed over an amount of money that was more than what she borrowed.

According to the police, the victim from Kranti Nagar area in Jogeshwari West said she was in need of money when she came across an advertisement of a mobile app called "Cash Loan" on Instagram. On July 20, she downloaded the app and shared all her personal information and details pertaining to her Aadhaar card and bank account as part of the formalities.

The woman, the police added, applied for a loan of Rs 2,000 but received only Rs 1,300 for a period of six days.

However, even before the loan period could end, the woman allegedly started receiving threats from a person who introduced himself as an employee of the loan firm. The caller, she told the police, threatened to share obscene photos of her on social media if she did not immediately return the money.

Out of fear, the woman sent Rs 1,000 twice to a person named "Sandesh Kumar" via a payment app. However, an hour later, the woman's aunt called her to inform her that she had received a morphed nude photograph of the woman on WhatsApp by an unknown sender.

Within minutes, the same photograph was allegedly shared with two of the woman's friends from the same number.

Not knowing what to do, the woman approached her father, who then approached the police for help.

The accused allegedly threatened to tarnish the woman's reputation, the police said, citing the victim's complaint.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered and a probe is underway.

