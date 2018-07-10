Non-Stop Rain In Mumbai, Dabbawallahs Cancel Services Today

Mumbai Rains: Heavy rain warning has been sounded for the fourth consecutive day in Mumbai.

Local trains in parts of Mumbai are running late by 10 to 15 minutes this morning due to heavy rain, the Western Railways said. After the city received five times the average rainfall on Monday, the weather department has sounded a red alert for today as well. As a result, the city's iconic 'Dabbawalas' or lunch box carriers have cancelled their services for today.

Monday's downpour brought the financial capital virtually to a standstill as the streets were flooded and the normal life was thrown out of gear. Heavy rain for the third consecutive day affected the city's lifelines - the train services - and road traffic. Schools and colleges in Mumbai were closed yesterday as a precautionary measure.

Due to water-logging, around 300 people were stuck in their homes in Vasai town of the adjoining Palghar district. However, they refused to be evacuated even as the water level receded, a district information officer said. The residents preferred to stay in their homes instead of relocating to some temporary shelter.

Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Monday, the Colaba observatory recorded a rainfall of 104.8 mm.

The city received 54 per cent of its average monsoon season rainfall just in the last 20 day, the city's civic body noted.

While there is no word yet on whether schools and colleges will be closed again today, Mumbai University said examinations will be rescheduled for students who could not appear for them on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)