Mumbai Weather Live Updates : City Sees Heavy Downpour, Train Services Affected

Mumbai weather remained inclement on Monday with the the city city receiving 144.47. Train services continue to be disrupted.

Mumbai | Edited by | Updated: July 10, 2018 08:27 IST
Mumbai weather : The city received its highest rainfall in 24 hours. (Reuters)

Mumbai: 

For Mumbai residents, Monday was another day of incessant rain, flooded streets and traffic snarls. Met office said it was heaviest rainfall that the city had received in 24 hours. A woman was crushed under a bus in Kalyan after hitting a pothole on a flooded street. The Western Railway (WR) and Central Railway (CR) were running late by around 15-20 minutes due to waterlogged tracks at various points on the network, causing misery for millions of morning-peak hour commuters.

Mumbai was hit with 144.47 mm of rain, the eastern suburbs got 107.21 mm and the western suburbs received 131.32 mm till 8.30 a.m. It has continued with short spells of break. Several  schools were shut as result of the heavy downpour. A 5-day day weather alert has been issued by the met office for Uttarakhand, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra region.

Here are the live updates on Mumbai weather : 


Jul 10, 2018
08:27 (IST)
Western railways tweeted that water levels were very high from rail levels at Nallasopara following heavy water accumulation in adjoining areas of tracks. 
Jul 10, 2018
08:17 (IST)
Mumbai Rains: Mumbai Braces For More Rain, Dabbawallahs Cancel Services Today
Local trains in parts of Mumbai are running late by 10 to 15 minutes this morning due to heavy rain, the Western Railways said. After the city received five times the average rainfall on Monday, the weather department has sounded a red alert for today as well. As a result, the city's iconic 'dabbawalas' or lunch box carriers have cancelled their services for today." 
Jul 10, 2018
08:14 (IST)
Jul 10, 2018
08:12 (IST)

Due to incessant rainfall, the Mumbai dabbawalas have cancelled services today.

Jul 10, 2018
08:02 (IST)
Mumbai witnesses five times the normal amount of rain yesterday. 
Jul 10, 2018
07:56 (IST)
India Meteorological Department Mumbai's deputy director general KS Hosalikar said the intensity of rains in neighbouring districts of Palghar, Raigad and some parts in the south Konkan region was even more "vigorous" with these areas receiving 200 mm rainfall since yesterday.

Jul 10, 2018
07:45 (IST)
Train services between Vasai and Virar to remain suspended until further information : ANI
Jul 10, 2018
07:44 (IST)
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the districts of Greater Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar between 10th to 13th July: Met Office 
MumbaiMumbai rainMumbai weather

