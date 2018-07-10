Mumbai Weather Live Updates : City Sees Heavy Downpour, Train Services Affected

Mumbai weather : The city received its highest rainfall in 24 hours. (Reuters)

For Mumbai residents, Monday was another day of incessant rain, flooded streets and traffic snarls. Met office said it was heaviest rainfall that the city had received in 24 hours. A woman was crushed under a bus in Kalyan after hitting a pothole on a flooded street. The Western Railway (WR) and Central Railway (CR) were running late by around 15-20 minutes due to waterlogged tracks at various points on the network, causing misery for millions of morning-peak hour commuters.

Mumbai was hit with 144.47 mm of rain, the eastern suburbs got 107.21 mm and the western suburbs received 131.32 mm till 8.30 a.m. It has continued with short spells of break. Several schools were shut as result of the heavy downpour. A 5-day day weather alert has been issued by the met office for Uttarakhand, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra region.

