On CCTV, Woman On Bike Dies After Hitting Pothole In Rain Near Mumbai

Kalyan Pothole Death: The accident took place on a water-logged road in Shivaji Chowk.

As heavy rain lashed Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Sunday, a woman was crushed to death after she was thrown off a bike and came under a bus in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera of a shop nearby.

Manisha Bhoir, who worked at a school in Thane's Kalyan, was going home with a family member last evening when the accident took place. In the video, Ms Bhoir can be seen riding pillion as she holds up an umbrella for the man and herself to protect themselves from the rain.

The two-wheeler slipped as it went over a pothole on the waterlogged road in Kalyan's Shivaji Chowk. Ms Bhoir and her co-rider fell to their right.

In no time, the rear wheels of a speeding bus ran over Manisha Bhoir. As her relative and passers-by rushed to pull her out, the bus inched forward, further crushing the woman. She died on the spot.

Several roads were waterlogged and rail tracks submerged at some places as heavy rain continued in Mumbai and the suburbs since Saturday night. Kalyan and many areas in Thane were flooded due to the heavy rain.

Of the 26 weather stations in Mumbai and its suburbs, 14 recorded more than 100 mm rainfall since Saturday, according to the weather office.

In April, the Bombay High Court Thursday said the Maharashtra government's efforts to make every city "smart" was commendable but it would only be possible when a city's roads, streets and footpaths were in a good condition and free of potholes.