Heavy Rains Likely In Parts Of Maharashtra In Next 4 Days: Weather Office

Parts of Maharashtra may witness heavy rain with thunder and gusty winds between May 21 and 24, following a cyclonic circulation which is likely to form over the east-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast, the Met department said on Tuesday.

Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, issued a release on Tuesday evening stating that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 22, and thereafter, it may move northwards and intensify further.

Met department official Shubhangi Bhute said that rainfall activity over Maharashtra may increase between May 21 and May 24 under the influence of the cyclonic circulation.

The weather system is expected to impact parts of Maharashtra, including south Konkan, south central Maharashtra and Mumbai, she said.

"There is a possibility of heavy rainfall with thunder at some places, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph or possibly higher at isolated locations," Bhute said.

