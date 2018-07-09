Day 3 Of Pounding Rain In Mumbai Closes Schools, Colleges: 10 Points

Mumbai will get heavy rain in the next four days, warn weathermen.
Mumbai: For the third consecutive day, incessant rain disrupted trains and traffic in Mumbai prompting the government to declare a Monday holiday for schools and colleges. It is the highest rainfall of the season so far in 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department said. Weathermen are expecting more rain in the next four days. Waterlogging was reported in several low-lying areas and traffic crawled in Kurla, Dadar, Sion and the suburbs. Traffic diversions and updates about trains running late are being continuously posted on social media. As the visibility remains poor, the Mumbai Police have asked people to drive safe.
Here are 10 points on the rain situation in Mumbai:
After a rain-drenched weekend, the financial capital of India woke up to third straight day of intense downpour. Weather officials have warned of heavy rainfall till Friday.
"Heavy rains forecast, everyone is advised to stay safe," Vinod Tawde, Education Minister of Maharashtra tweeted. "Precautionary holiday declared for schools and colleges in the Mumbai metropolitan region, for the safety of the students due to the heavy rainfall," he added.
Flooded railway tracks delayed a dozen long-distance trains, while suburban trains, the city's lifeline, were also hit, railway officials said. The Western Railway's Twitter handle continuously informed passengers about the status of trains. The services of AC local are expected to resume from Churchgate at 2.55 pm.
"Trains on Central Railway are running on all three lines. However, on main line between kalwa and Thane it moving slowly as a precautionary measure because of very heavy rains and water above 8 inch. Senior officials are stationed at these stations for quick management on spot," a tweet by Central Railways said.
The Monday traffic had a hard time as heavy rainfall along with poor visibility caused snarls and people were seen wading through knee-deep water. Cab rides became expensive and the wait time also went up.
Visuals of waterlogging in several low-lying areas such as Dadar, Sion, Parel, Kurla, Vidyavihar, Andheri, Malad and Jogeshwari suburbs were shared on social media.
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses were seen stuck in long jams. However, no service has been cancelled or suspended, a BEST spokesperson said.
Even as visibility wasn't "very good" at the Mumbai airport, flights operations weren't disrupted, an official said, adding no warning has been issued for the aviation sector so far.
In the past 24 hours, Mumbai received an average of 144.3 mm rains, making it one of the wettest spells in the current monsoon. The city received 144.47 mm of rain, the eastern suburbs got 107.21 mm and the western suburbs received 131.32 mm till 8.30 this morning. The entire coastal belt will get heavy rain over the next 48 hours, weathermen said.
The India Meteorological Department Mumbai's deputy director general KS Hosalikar said the intensity of rains in neighbouring districts of Palghar, Raigad and some parts in the south Konkan region was even more "vigorous" with these areas receiving 200 mm rainfall since yesterday.