Day 3 Of Pounding Rain In Mumbai Closes Schools, Colleges: 10 Points

Mumbai will get heavy rain in the next four days, warn weathermen.

Mumbai: For the third consecutive day, incessant rain disrupted trains and traffic in Mumbai prompting the government to declare a Monday holiday for schools and colleges. It is the highest rainfall of the season so far in 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department said. Weathermen are expecting more rain in the next four days. Waterlogging was reported in several low-lying areas and traffic crawled in Kurla, Dadar, Sion and the suburbs. Traffic diversions and updates about trains running late are being continuously posted on social media. As the visibility remains poor, the Mumbai Police have asked people to drive safe.