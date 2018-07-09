Mumbai Rain: Schools, Colleges Closed Today Due To Heavy Rain, Trains Hit

Mumbai Rains: People were seen wading through knee-deep water.

After Mumbai woke up to yet another day of relentless downpour, flooded streets and waterlogged rail tracks forced the education department to declare a holiday today. It is the highest rainfall of the season so far in 24 hours, India Meteorological Department Mumbai's deputy director general KS Hosalikar said.

The Monday traffic had a hard time as heavy rainfall along with poor visibility caused snarls and people were seen wading through knee-deep water. Visuals of waterlogging in several low-lying areas such as Dadar, Sion, Parel, Kurla, Vidyavihar, Andheri, Malad and Jogeshwari suburbs were shared on social media. A wall collapsed near Sandhurst Road railway station.

Those who take the local to work were stranded on the stations during peak hours as the trains were running due to submerged tracks. The services are still running late.

According to a Western Railway official, movement of trains on some tracks had to be stopped but services continued on other tracks with restricted speed.

Trains under the Central Railway were moving slow, but no service was cancelled, an official said.

Mumbai police personnel were seen helping pedestrians on water-logged streets.

#WATCH A Mumbai Policewoman helps an elderly couple wade through a waterlogged street in Mumbai's Hindmata area. pic.twitter.com/uO1SmOd1PR - ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2018

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses were seen stuck in long jams. However, no service has been cancelled or suspended, a BEST spokesperson said.

Even as visibility wasn't "very good" at the Mumbai airport, flights operations weren't disrupted, an official said, adding no warning has been issued for the aviation sector so far.

The visibility today, will mostly be poor, please ride & drive with care #MumbaiRains#RoadSafetypic.twitter.com/04J3VDjeRK - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 9, 2018

In the last 72 hours, six people were killed in rain-related incidents in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR). The meteorological department has forecast more heavy rains in Mumbai till tomorrow.

The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded 170.6 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours (from 8.30 am yesterday), an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The observatory in suburban Santacruz recorded 122 mm showers during the same period. "The city and its suburban areas received a good spell of showers yesterday. Mumbai got a widespread downpour as the rain intensity escalated to very active," Mr Hosalikar told news agency Press trust of India.

He said the intensity of rains in neighbouring districts of Palghar, Raigad and some parts in the south Konkan region was even more "vigorous" with these areas receiving 200 mm rainfall since yesterday.