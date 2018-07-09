Weather Live Updates: Heavy Rain Alert In Uttarakhand, Train Services Disrupted In Mumbai

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 09, 2018 09:47 IST
New Delhi: 

The weather department has issued a five-day weather alert for Uttarakhand, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra region. Heavy rain is also predicted in Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala. The Uttarakhand government has already cancelled leaves of officer following the alert.

Here are the live updates on rains 


Jul 09, 2018
09:47 (IST)
Jul 09, 2018
09:40 (IST)
Kalyan Pothole Death: On CCTV, Thane Woman On Bike Dies After Hitting Pothole In Rain Near Mumbai
As heavy rain lashed Mumbai and neighboring areas on Sunday, a woman was crushed to death after she was thrown off a bike and came under a bus in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera of a shop nearby."
Jul 09, 2018
09:38 (IST)
Jul 09, 2018
09:38 (IST)
Jul 09, 2018
09:37 (IST)
Jul 09, 2018
09:37 (IST)
Jul 09, 2018
09:35 (IST)
