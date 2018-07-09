Weather Live Updates: Heavy Rain Alert In Uttarakhand, Train Services Disrupted In Mumbai

The weather department has issued a five-day weather alert for Uttarakhand, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra region. Heavy rain is also predicted in Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala. The Uttarakhand government has already cancelled leaves of officer following the alert.
Here are the live updates on rains
Heavy rain alert has been issued for the next few days. Holidays of all the officers have been cancelled and they have been asked to stay in their respective areas so that response time can be reduced in case of an emergency: #Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat pic.twitter.com/9VYx1TZ8X6- ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2018
As heavy rain lashed Mumbai and neighboring areas on Sunday, a woman was crushed to death after she was thrown off a bike and came under a bus in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera of a shop nearby."
Foot over bridge (FOB) at Kurla station waterlogged as heavy rain continues to lash the city of #Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/BvogT4vdQc- ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2018
#Maharashtra: Heavy rain has led to a flood-like situation in Thane. pic.twitter.com/XZRBdbm1n1- ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2018