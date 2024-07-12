IndiGo Warns Fliers As Heavy Rains Continue In Mumbai, Surrounding Areas

Mumbai today woke up to waterlogged roads and railway lines, flooding in low-lying areas, and water flowing into homes, shops and offices. After incessant rainfall through the night, the downpour intensified sharply early morning. Despite the high tide at 3.39 am not causing any damage, concerns grow as the rain shows no signs of abating. With another high tide expected at 4.09 pm today, authorities in Mumbai and surrounding areas are on alert.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Palghar, indicating chances of heavy rainfall through the day. Thane and Navi Mumbai (Raigad) are under an orange alert, predicting even more severe conditions.

For the last week, Mumbai has been battling severe waterlogging, traffic snarls, and train and flight disruptions due to the heavy rain.

But no flight today as been affected so far, Mumbai airport spokesperson told NDTV.

However, IndiGo Airlines has warned passengers about potential delays and congestion, urging them to monitor their flight status constantly.

"Flights are impacted due to heavy rains and air traffic congestion in Mumbai. Do keep a tab on the flight status," IndiGo said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

#6ETravelAdvisory: Flights are impacted due to heavy rains and air traffic congestion in #Mumbai. Do keep a tab on the flight status https://t.co/VhykW6WdB1. Wishing you happy and safe travels! ☔ — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 12, 2024

On Monday, the island city recorded a staggering 300 mm of rainfall, affecting trains, and traffic. This deluge stranded lakhs of commuters on their way to work on the first working day of the week and led to the closure of schools for the morning session.