'It's Nature's Fury...': Suburban Trains Stopped In Rain-Hit Mumbai

Mumbai: No suburban trains will run after heavy rain flooded several parts of the city since Sunday night

No suburban trains will run in Mumbai after heavy rain flooded several parts of the city since Sunday night. Mumbai received the highest rainfall in a decade over a two-day period, affecting trains and flights, resulting in massive traffic jams and flooding homes in low-lying areas.

"It's nature's fury... Moving trains in such rains in Kurla Thane section is safety hazard at this point of time... Suburban Train movement has been suspended till further advice. Inconvenience is deeply regretted," Central Railway tweeted minutes after midnight on Tuesday.

A SpiceJet plane that came from Jaipur also overshot the runway during landing at Mumbai airport amid heavy rain around 11:45 pm on Monday. No one was injured. The main runway has been closed and a secondary one is being used for flight operations.

All schools, colleges and government offices will remain closed on Tuesday, the municipal commissioner said in a late night order.

Since Sunday night, it rained a total of 540 millimetres - the highest over a two-day period in a decade, Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi told NDTV. "...In June, average rainfall was 515 mm. We have got 540 mm in just two days. This is the highest in a decade," he said.

Residents tweeted videos and photographs of flooded roads.

Near king circle local station highway is blocked due to heavy rain...Bad experience #MumbaiRainsLivepic.twitter.com/fo2fHdI0hV — Dr Umakant Mokalikar (@UMokalikar) 1 July 2019

According to private weather forecaster Skymet, levels of rainfall are likely to increase from the night of July 3, following a weather system forming in the Bay of Bengal that is moving towards the western coast of the country.

