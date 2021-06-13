Police Officer Files Rape Case Against Man In Mumbai

Mumbai: Police said the accused and the victim came in contact through social media (Representational)

A woman police officer in Mumbai has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against a man claiming to be a banking professional for allegedly raping her under the pretext of marriage, an official said on Sunday.

In the FIR filed with the Powai police in the city on Friday, the victim, an Assistant Police Inspector (API), also named two more persons for threatening and blackmailing her in connection with the crime.

"The main accused hails from Aurangabad and claims to be a banking professional. He came in contact with the woman police officer through a social networking site and eventually they entered into a relationship. The accused allegedly captured his intimate videos with the victim and later started harassing and blackmailing her," the official said quoting the FIR.

The accused and his two colleagues kept blackmailing the victim by threatening to release her videos on social media, he said.

Fed up with the harassment, the woman approached the Powai police on Friday, he said.

A case of rape and cheating was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) but police are yet to make an arrest. Further investigation is underway.