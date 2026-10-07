Mumbai Police Busts Psychotropic Drugs Racket, Tablets Worth Rs 2 Crore Seized

The Mumbai Police Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has busted a major psychotropic drug operation in Govandi area of the city, recovering 9,800 tablets worth Rs 2.53 crore and arresting one person.

Acting on specific intelligence about the illegal sale of addictive "button" tablets, the Worli Unit of the ANC conducted a raid at a residential premises in Dr Zakir Hussain Nagar, Govandi.

Rs 1.98 Crore Worth of Nitrazepam Seized

During the operation, police recovered 4,500 Nitrazepam tablets, sold under the trade name NITCOR-10. The seized tablets weighed 2.475 kg and were valued at approximately Rs 1.98 crore.

Nitrazepam is a psychotropic substance and its unauthorised possession, sale and distribution are regulated under the NDPS Act.

Alprazolam Tablets Also Recovered

The ANC team also seized 5,300 Alprazolam tablets, sold under the brand name PROCALM-1. The tablets weighed 689 grams and were valued at around Rs 55.12 lakh.

Together, the two seizures amounted to 9,800 tablets with a total estimated value of more than Rs 2.53 crore.

Case Registered Under NDPS Act

Following the raid, a case was registered at Deonar Police Station under Sections 8(c) and 22(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Police are now investigating the source of the tablets, their intended recipients and the wider network allegedly involved in their distribution.

Senior Officers Supervised Operation

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Mumbai Police Commissioner Deen Bharati, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Anil Kumbhare, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Krishnakant Upadhyay and DCP (ANC) Pournima Chougule-Sringi.

The raid was led by Worli Unit In-Charge PI Santosh Salunkhe, along with PI Digambar Patil, PSI Rohit Sali and other members of the ANC team.