"Tiger Zinda Hai": Social Media Reacts After Tiger Shroff Escapes Assassination Bid

Actor Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after three bike-borne men allegedly opened fire at his car in Mumbai's Juhu on Sunday evening. The incident left his fans concerned, with many taking to social media to pray for his well-being and express their support. Soon, the phrase "Tiger Zinda Hai" began appearing in comments as people reacted to the news and praised the actor's presence of mind.

Hours after the firing incident, Tiger returned to his Mumbai residence under police protection on Sunday. After the attack, the actor reportedly took the wheel and drove his injured driver to the hospital.

Juhu Police have registered a case against three unidentified people in connection with the alleged assassination attempt. The case has been filed under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister has directed the police to trace the accused and assured strict action against them.

Police have also traced and seized the motorcycle allegedly used by the shooters. The accused were riding a Pulsar motorcycle and reportedly used it to flee from Juhu to Andheri after the firing. An initial investigation suggests that the two-wheeler is from Mumbai. The seized motorcycle has been kept at DN Nagar Police Station.

Following the incident, fans expressed their love and concern for Tiger on social media. Many prayed for the actor's well-being, while others celebrated the fact that he escaped unharmed. The phrase "Tiger Zinda Hai" became a recurring reaction among users.

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One user expressed affection for the actor, writing that "Tiger Zinda Hai" and sending him love.

Another user praised Tiger's presence of mind, saying that his ability to remain composed during a crisis deserved genuine respect. The user added that courage means staying calm when every second matters.

Social media users flooded the comments section with messages of relief and support, praising Tiger Shroff's calm reaction during the incident, with many calling his composure in a tense situation truly admirable.