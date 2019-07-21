Mumbai Man Killed By Friends Of Person He Accused Of Phone Theft

A murder case had been registered and two have been detained. (Representational)

A man was killed in Powai in the metropolis by four friends of a person he had accused of mobile phone theft, police said Sunday.

Vinod Pal alias Kali (22) had accused one Amit Chouhan of stealing his mobile phone and had a fight with him late Saturday night, an official said.

"Pal and his friend Ajay Hawale tried to nab Chouhan but he managed to flee injured. Chouhan was spotted by a police patrol vehicle and taken to a hospital for treatment," he said.

"Meanwhile, Chouhan's four friends reached there and assaulted Pal and Hawale with sharp weapons and rods. Both were rushed to hospital where Pal was declared dead on arrival," the official informed.

He said a murder case had been registered and two people, including a minor, have been detained.

