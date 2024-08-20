Russian Embassy Worker's Phone Stolen While Clicking Photos In Delhi

The mobile phone of a Russian Embassy employee was snatched by a man near the Red Fort in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place when the woman, a Russian national, was clicking pictures near a cemetery behind the Red Fort around 4:30 pm on Saturday, they said.

After the incident, the woman went to Kashmere Gate police station. She did not give a statement but said that she would send an email regarding the incident, a police officer said.

Police said they took cognisance of the matter and registered an FIR under Section 304 (2)/3/5 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Kashmere Gate police station.

CCTV footage from near the crime spot was scanned and a suspect was zeroed in on. Teams have been formed to trace and nab the culprit, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)