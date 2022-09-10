Mumbai Man Duped Of Rs 5.28 Lakh Over Threat Of Nude Video Being Leaked

A case of cheating and other offences has been registered against the accused. (Representational)

A 54-year-old man was duped of Rs 5.28 lakh after he was threatened that his nude photographs would be circulated on the internet, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.

As per the complaint of the victim, he had recently befriended a woman on Facebook who lured him into taking off his clothes during a Whatsapp video chat, the Andheri police station official said.

"The woman later told the victim his nude video had been recorded and would be uploaded on social media if he did not pay her money. He transferred Rs 30,000 into an account he was given," the official said.

"However, two days later he got a call from a man who identified himself as a Central Bureau of Investigation officer. He demanded more money to ensure the nude video is not circulated. In all, the two accused took Rs 5.28 lakh from the victim," the official added.

A case of cheating and other offences has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions and efforts were on to arrest the two accused, the official said.

The victim's wife died in 2019 and he has been in depression since, his children have told the police.

