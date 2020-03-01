Mumbai Man, 68, Kills Teen For Playing Prank On Him, Arrested: Police

The accused has been charged under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (Representational)

A 68-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 15-year-old boy from his chawl in suburban Ghatkopar in Mumbai for playing a prank, the police said today.

The accused Himmat Gyani Gohil allegedly strangulated the victim Shivshambhu Pawar at his residence on Saturday night, after the latter played some prank, an official said.

Himmat Gyani Gohil didn't run away from the spot because he has a limp, he said.

After some neighbours alerted Shivshambhu Pawar's parents, they rushed to the spot and shifted their son to a Mumbai hospital, where doctors declared him dead before arrival.

The accused has been charged under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).