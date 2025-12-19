Watch: BJP MLA Gets Haircut After 4 Years As Constituency Finally Gets Water

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ram Kadam got a haircut on Thursday after keeping his hair uncut for four years, following the resolution of the long-standing water problem in his constituency, Ghatkopar West.

Kadam had taken a vow four years ago not to visit a barber until a permanent solution was found to the water scarcity faced by residents in the area. He fulfilled the vow after key infrastructure work related to water supply was initiated.

According to the BJP MLA, the project includes the construction of water tanks with a total capacity of over two crore litres and the connection of a water pipeline from Bhandup. The start of this work marked a major step towards addressing the local water crisis.

*"जोपर्यंत आपल्या घाटकोपर विक्रोळीचा पाणीप्रश्न सुटत नाही, तोपर्यंत डोक्यावरील केस कापणार नाही”*

हा संकल्प घेऊन केलेला ४ वर्षांचा संयम, संघर्ष, सततचा पाठपुरावा आणि सातत्य... अखेर त्या प्रयत्नांना यश मिळालं आहे.

आज गुरुवार दिनांक 18 डिसेंबर रोजी सकाळी 11:00 वाजता, आनंदगड पाणी… pic.twitter.com/N9t4KR077k — Ram Kadam (@ramkadam) December 18, 2025

Speaking to ANI, Ram Kadam said, "Five years back, I started thinking about how water can reach the mountain areas. I am happy that water tanks that can accommodate over two crore litres of water are going to be constructed here. The waterline from Bhandup has also been connected here."

He added that the water-connection model implemented in Ghatkopar could be replicated in other parts of the country and even globally in a positive manner.

The BJP MLA also reacted to the resignation of Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate following his conviction in the house quota cheating case. Kadam said he respects the decision taken by the judiciary.

"We all have to respect the decision made by the court, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar have decided to respect the judiciary's decision. If there is a decision by the court like this for any minister, then he has given his resignation on his own based on ethics," he said.

Commenting on the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Kadam said party leaders would take decisions at the appropriate time.

"Who will stand in the election or who will not will be decided by the ministers of the party, and ground-level MLAs like us are completely ready for it. But our flag will fly over the Mumbai Mahanagar Palika," he said.

