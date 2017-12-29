Mumbai Kamala Mills Fire: Devendra Fadnavis 'Disturbed' By Incident, Orders 'Immediate And Strong Action'

Disturbing to know about the loss of lives in unfortunate #KamalaMills fire incident in Mumbai.

My thoughts are with the families who lost their loved ones and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Directed the BMC Commissioner to conduct an in-depth enquiry. - Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 29, 2017

BMC Commissioner has visited #KamlaMills in the midnight itself and has taken stock of the situation.

Asked him to take strong action against erring officials immediately. - Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 29, 2017

Fire at Pub at Kamala Mill Compound Mumbai I had urged CM & BMC Commissioner to Order Special Fire Audit of all such Pub, Hooka Parlours & Farsan Mart/Workshops of Mumbai. 2 week back similar type of fire at Farsan Workshop Sakinaka 1 dozen people had died - Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) December 29, 2017

kamala mill pub fire-understood that several such establishments at kamla mills compound are illegal, part of which was regularised lately , the place where fire took place was illegal - Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) December 29, 2017

