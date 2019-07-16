Mumbai Housing Body Assures Action In Dongri Building Collapse

Two people were killed and three others injured when a building collapsed in Mumbai's Dongri area.

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), which had given the building that collapsed in Mumbai on Tuesday to a private builder for re-development, said action would be taken against those responsible for any lacunae.

Two people were killed and three others injured today when the four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Dongri area, trapping about 40 to 50 people under the debris, an official said.

MHADA Chairman Uday Samant said the building, located in Dongri area, was under their jurisdiction but given to a private builder for re-development.

"If the developer has delayed re-development of the collapsed building, then he will face action. If some MHADA officials are responsible for the delay in its development, then they will also face strict action," he said.

Mr Samant, who was on way to Mumbai from Ratnagiri, said he has asked the officials concerned to collect all the required information pertaining to the building for further action.

Meanwhile, state Housing Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said his government's priority was to save lives of the people trapped under the collapsed building''s debris.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.